Karan Johar slams social media user asking him if 'he's gay'

Karan Johar also shares his biggest regret in life

Karan Johar has slammed one of the social media users in Karan Anything (AKA) session on the new Instagram threads, who asked the director if he's gay.

Taking it to his Instagram thread, the ace filmmaker wrote: “AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!"

During the interactive session, one question caught everyone’s attention on the internet where a social media user asked Karan: “You are gay, right?”.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was quick enough to respond to him. He savagely wrote: “You’re interested?”

Meanwhile, Karan, 51, was asked to share his biggest regret in life. He replied: “I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor, Sridevi ma’am."

Another fan asked in AKA session if there was going to be any collaboration between Dharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s production.

KJo added: "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies."

On the professional front, Karan Johar is all set to release his upcoming family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28, reports Pinkvilla.