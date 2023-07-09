Gigi Hadid expresses true feelings as Taylor Swift announces release of ‘I Can See You’ video

Gigi Hadid expresses her true feelings as Taylor Swift announces release of ‘I Can See You’ video

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has reacted after singer and songwriter Taylor Swift announced the release of ‘I Can See You’ video on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Bad Blood singer said “WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out.”

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”

‘I Can See You’ video stars Swift’s ex boyfriend Taylor Lauter and Joey King and is directed and written by Taylor Swift herself.



Swift’s post has received over seven million likes in 24 hours.

Gigi Hadid also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.