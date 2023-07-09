Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' teaser releasing on THIS date

'OMG 2' is going to clash with 'Gadar 2' in theatres

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 teaser release date has been revealed.

Akshay, on his Instagram, shared a catchy video along with a caption that read: “11.07.2023. #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

The video featured him walking among the crowd, dressed in a black outfit with long hair. His eyes are covered in smokey make-up, while ash is also smeared on his forehead.

The surrounding crowd could be heard screaming and chanting his name. The song Har Har Mahadev is being heard in the background of the small snippet.

The video has left fans amazed. They are unable to control their excitement and are eagerly waiting for the film to release.



"After OMG.... Another Masterpiece loading #omg2”, wrote a fan. Another social media user wrote: "Har har Mahadev Can't wait #omg2."

The Hera Pheri actor is gearing up to play the role of Lord shiva in the highly anticipated project that also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in vital roles.

OMG 2 is slated to release worldwide on August 11. The film is going to clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 in theatres, reports Pinkvilla.