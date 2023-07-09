Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan': Makers to drop prevue on July 10

'Jawan' is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment

The makers of Jawan have decided to launch the prevue of the film on July 10, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Khan dropped a motion poster announcing the release date of the prevue. The poster gave a blurry vision of his character amidst fire.

"Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon. JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu", wrote Khan.

Jawan prevue will be released on July 10 at 10:30 a.m.

On the other hand, director Atlee also shared the release date of the prevue on his Twitter account.

He also shared the same motion poster and wrote: “Let the countdown for the #JawanPrevue begin! #JawanPrevueOn10July. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Jawan directed by Atlee and produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, brings the King of Bollywood alongside the extremely talented Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, reports India Today.

Reportedly, Jawan will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles.