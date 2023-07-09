Ira Khan admits getting immense support from dad Aamir Khan amid 'depression'

Ira Khan revealed that her father Aamir Khan offered him great support while she was dealing with severe depression.
Recently, while talking to the Times of India, Ira revealed that she was diagnosed with depression five years ago. She shared how her mother, Reena Dutta and father, Aamir helped and supported her during this time.
The star kid recalled: "My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day.”
"Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out.”
“But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices, and I systematically walked into depression”, shared Ira.
The 26-year-old, who herself has been through this phase, started an NGO by the name of Agastu Foundation in order to help those who need support to fight mental illness.
The 3 Idiots actor helped his daughter set up this NGO. According to Ira, her father and mother are on the advisory board of this foundation, reports Pinkvilla.
