Lewis Capaldi shows 'no mercy' to DJ Khaled on 'Hot Ones'

DJ Khaled was arguably one of the infamous celebs to appear on 'Hot Ones'

Lewis Capaldi has given no quarters to DJ Khaled as he mocked him for giving up too early on Hot Ones.

Appearing on the spicy YouTube show, the Before You Go singer has taken a shot at the Grammy winner musician for remaining on the show despite quitting on the third wing in his 2015 appearance.

"You should've kicked DJ Khaled the ---- out of here," the 26-year-old continued. "And you should've said, 'Listen, you.'"

Adding, "If you don't finish your food…", "---- off!"

The Glasgow crooner also called out the Another One musician for tapping out too early, leading the host, Sean Evans, to finish his wings alone and also labelled the 47-year-old performance as "mental."

In the show's last moments, Capaldi was flooded with sweat and tears after going through all the sauces.

But he did leave one personal stinging sauce for the Popstar rapper as he looked at the camera, he flipped off while adding, "DJ Khaled, if you're out there, eat my ----."

Earlier, Ed Sheeran also took a dig at Khaled for leaving the wings challenge in the middle.