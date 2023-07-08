Bradley Cooper podcast deal leads to attacks on Meghan and Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the target of unfair criticism after Hollywood star Bradley Cooper signed a podcast deal.
According to the US media, Cooper has signed a podcast deal with iHeartPodcasts to bring "real people telling real stories that inspire and motivate".
The media reported that the deal was done through his production company, Lea Pictures, and is a multi-year deal to bring 'real people telling real stories' to audiences.
The actor will be the executive producer for all projects under the deal.
In a statement to Variety, Cooper said, "Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started Lea Pictures, and I'm excited to team up with iHeartPodcasts to bring them to life for millions of listeners."
Although the 48-year-old signed the deal with iHeartMedia, and it had nothing to do with Meghan and Harry's recent decision to cancel their Spotify deal, the couple's critics brought up the issue again to pour scorn on the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The couple's critics in the UK said the actor did exactly what Meghan Markle was supposed to do.
In an article published in Bloomberg last month, it was reported that Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump for his Spotify show.
Writing for Bloomberg's Newsletter, Ashley Carman said the Duke of Sussex presented the idea of interviewing the above mentioned controversial figures about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.
The author of the Bloomberg piece suggested that the Duke's ideas were not deemed feasible because people like Putin and Zuckerberg are not known for giving wide-ranging interviews about the topics they’re passionate about.
Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish have two sons together
The police are looking into Lee Sang Eun's death after she was found minutes before her performance
Although Gil Hak Mi's post was reposted to an online community, she deleted the original
An expert said their feud with Harry can affect their son Louis
'And Just Like That...' lead Sarah Jessica Parker is afraid Kim Cattrall might steal the show with her cameo
They became friends when Suga and J-Hope from BTS ended up introducing Jimin to Ha Sungwoon