Matthew McConaughey’s son joins Instagram

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves took to their own social media page to discuss their decision

Matthew McConaughey’s 15-year-old son Levi, who is often called his look-alike, has made his Instagram debut. His parents allowed him to join the social media app as a 15th birthday gift, however, his mother admitted she was “nervous” about the decision.

Levi Alves McConaughey joined the app by posting a black-and-white picture of himself, and he also joined the short video-sharing app TikTok in celebration of his birthday.

Beforehand, 53-year-old Matthew and Camila took to their own social media page to discuss their decision and reveal their concerns about finally opening Levi up to social media as the child of a celebrity.

“Happy birthday Levi Alves McConaughey. Can you believe it? Fifteen years young. Hey, buddy, your mom is a little nervous today. One of the gifts we’re giving you, yes, we are allowing you today to join the social media universe.”

Camila claimed: “All his friends have had it for a long time. We've been holding up,” while Matthew continued: “He knows who he is, and he knows where he’s going. I think he can handle it. He’s got a great story to tell and share.”