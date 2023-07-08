'Superman: Legacy' will be a 'workplace origin story'

DC Studios has labeled the upcoming Superman film, Superman: Legacy, as a "workplace origin story."



The co-chairs of the studio, James Gunn and Peter Safran, aim to accentuate the significance of Superman's civilian persona, Clark Kent, who works as a reporter at the Daily Planet, according to Variety.



The film is expected to heavily feature the Daily Planet and its employees, including photographer Jimmy Olsen, with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane serving as a co-lead alongside David Corenswet's Superman.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, Gunn has confirmed that the film will not retread Superman's origin story. Instead, it will delve into Superman's heritage, exploring the influences of both his Kryptonian and Kansas farmer parents on his character and choices.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran revealed earlier this year.

“He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

Additionally, The Authority, a superhero group primarily composed of Stormwatch characters, is expected to play a role in the film.

As for the iconic supervillain Lex Luthor, DC is currently focused on casting the role in Superman: Legacy. Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, and Nicholas Hoult are among the actors reportedly being considered for the part. The production of Superman: Legacy is set to commence in early 2024, allowing ample time for the casting process.