Jennifer Lopez vows to make her marriage with Ben Affleck work amid alleged tensions

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez is giving her all to her marriage to beau Ben Affleck despite asking to sign a postnuptial agreement, an insider revealed.



A report published by Heat Magazine claimed that The Mother star just wants to secure her wealth in case they part ways even though she does not want her marriage to end.

As per the publication, J.Lo has a net worth of $400 million and she does not want to take any chances with her hard-earned money which is almost double to that of her husband’s net worth i.e. $200 million.

But the insider also noted that the Hollywood diva is “still giving this marriage everything she’s got” as she is keen on making their marriage work.

“She’s pulling out all the stops to do some damage control with the never-ending PDAs, while also insisting to everyone that they’re fine,” the insider added.

“But when the cameras are off, there’s real tension between them – and even she would admit it’s going to take time, patience, and a lot of couples’ therapy to get them back on track.”

Meanwhile, Affleck has agreed to sign the agreement just to avoid any more arguments with Lopez as he just wants to make her “happy.”

"Both of them are realists who have been through divorce and don't want to be dealing with a nightmare money battle if they don't make it out of this rough patch," the source added.