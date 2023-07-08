Chad Michael Murray announces arrival of baby number three

Chad Michael Murray announces the arrival of baby number three Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Actor Chad Michael Murray has exciting news to share with his fans! He recently announced that he and his wife, Sarah Roemer, will soon welcome their third baby into the world.

Chad, who is 41 years old, shared the wonderful announcement on Instagram last Friday.

He posted a photo of his wife smiling while standing and showing off a large baby bump.

Murray captioned the post, 'Baby #3 loading... (Heart emoji)." He also quipped, "Anyone knows any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."

He also acknowledged the poor quality of the photo while apologizing with a witty comment. He wrote, "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I am still on iPhone 8 bcoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."



Murray didn't reveal the gender of his third child in the announcement, reports People magazine.

In an Instagram story, Murray again posted a cheeky comment writing, "Gonna need a bigger car" with a shocking face emoji.

Murray is married to the 38-year-old actress Roemer since 2015, and welcomed her first child, a baby boy, later in the same year.

They also have a daughter born in 2017.

The couple hadn't publicly revealed the names of their kids.