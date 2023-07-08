Kate Middleton’s brother, sister-in-law make first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet made their first public appearance days after announcing they are expecting their first child together.
Alizée was spotted holding hands with husband James at Wimbledon hours after sharing the pregnancy news.
Kate Middleton also attended Wimbledon.
Earlier, taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared stunning photos of Alizee with their dog Mable and announced she was pregnant with her first child.
He wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be.
“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family,” James said along with a heart emoji.
James Middleton and Alizee got married on September 11, 2021.
