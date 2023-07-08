Britney Spears says ‘still a huge fan’ of Victor Wembanyama after slap incident

Britney Spears reflected on her past experiences of how she has been treated in the industry following the slapping incident by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.

The Gimme More singer, 41, took to her Instagram on Friday, July 7, 2023, to share her reaction to the viral video of her screaming “That’s America for you! F—k you all!” moments after the guard backhanded her outside Catch restaurant in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world,” she shared. “NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person.”

She added that she was not sharing her thoughts on the matter to be a “victim” but to simply share her reaction.

“I’m not sharing this to be a victim,” said Spears “I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels.”

She continued, “No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f--k you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK.”



She concluded her post saying that she was “still a huge fan of the NBA player” and that “it’s not his fault his security hit” her.

Cellphone footage obtained by TMZ showed the pop star approaching Wembanyama, 19, from behind while out with her husband, Sam Asghari, and her manager, Cade Hudson.

After the incident, the Grammy-winning artist pointed that she had merely tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, and has never experienced a bodyguard assaulting a fan before.