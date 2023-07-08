Diablo Cody gets honest about scrapped 'Barbie'

Diablo Cody shared why she could not be able to come up with the 'Barbie' script

Diablo Cody was part of Barbie’s writing team to complete the script.



However, the Oscar winner failed to do so. As she again explained what went wrong at the time.

During an interview with GQ, the Juno screenwriter said, “I think I know why I ** the bed," adding, "When I was first hired for this, I don't think the culture had not embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet.

If you look up 'Barbie' on TikTok, you'll find this wonderful subculture that celebrates the feminine, but in 2014, taking this skinny blonde white doll and making her into a heroine was a tall order."

Cody said Sony’s earlier vision of mixing her writing with Amy Schumer, previously roped in for the Barbie role, looked fit on the papers but was not practical.

“That idea of an anti-Barbie made a lot of sense given the feminist rhetoric of ten years ago," she continued.

“I didn't really have the freedom then to write something that was faithful to the iconography; they wanted a girl-boss feminist twist on Barbie, and I couldn't figure it out because that's not what Barbie is."

In 2018, Cody told Screen Crush on her exit, "I failed so hard at that project. I was literally incapable of turning in a Barbie draft. God knows I tried."