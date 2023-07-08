'Blue Beetle' star gives shut-up call to angry 'Batman' fans

However, the 'Blue Beetle' filmmaker took a pacifying approach

The Blue Beetle has vexed some DC fans after Batman was called "fascist" in the trailer.

But as far as the film's star Xolo Maridueña is concerned, the criticism has some or no merits.

"** that! Maybe Jaime and the audience don't agree with Rudy, but you're allowed to have your opinion," the actor told SlashFilm.

Adding, "That's okay… If you felt some type of way about it, that was the point. So, I think if you agree with it, if you don't agree with it, it was placed there for a reason. And you know, all of the people who have their Batman shrines at home can keep them there and they don't have to worry."

Meanwhile, the director Ángel Manuel Soto mollified the furious fans, "We always wanted to have fun with the way Rudy talks about other superheroes," the director added.

"So, to the people who got mad at it, give us a chance. We're just trying to have fun with the characters that we love."

"Everybody in our movie loves Batman and Superman and Flash," Soto continued.

"And of course, we have criticisms about all of them, as we all should. But that doesn't mean that we hate Batman. We love Batman."

Blue Beetle is the first movie in the new DC universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film will land in theaters on August 18, 2023.