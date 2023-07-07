‘Don’t come back’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans rejoice as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters bids farewell

'Emmerdale' fans celebrate as irritating character Naomi Walters leaves the show

Thursday's episode of Emmerdale brought about a cheerful reaction from the audience as the character of Naomi Walters, who was widely regarded as "annoying," made an unexpected exit from the Yorkshire village.

Naomi, portrayed by Karene Peter, resigned from her job as a pub chef after being accused of pilfering from the cash register and offering complimentary beverages to her family members.

Many fans expressed their repugnance for the character portrayed by the 32-year-old actress on social media, indicating that her exit was long overdue.

“By this time tonight I'll be in Ibiza and I am not coming back,” she vowed, as fans of the show rejoiced.

Fans wrote on Twitter: “Naomi’s gone not a bloody minute too soo thank christ for that & now for the rest of Charles family to follow and make it pronto as I’ve lost the will to live with these boring sanctimonious people! #emmerdale”

“#emmerdale hallelujah Naomi has gone! Where is Ethan and why has Charles not reported him missing? Now can the old mum and dodgy dad leave too! #boring”

“Good riddance Naomi. Never come back. EVER!', while @Floral_Fanatic_ declared her 'soooo annoying”

“Anyone for a conga now that Naomi has done one?!”

“Naomi was a dreadful character from day one. Glad she's gone”

“Good riddance Naomi! And don’t come back.”