Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for not remembering his Star Wars character





Harrison Ford has a good sense of humor when it comes to teasing his friends. During a recent interview on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Ford took the opportunity to crack a few jokes while conversing with the comedian and host.

The topic of discussion was Ford's ancestry, and when O'Brien referred to him as Irish German, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star corrected him by stating that his father was actually "Irish Irish" and that there was no German ancestry in his family tree.

“Well if that’s the quality of your research,” Ford, 80, roasted the former talk show host, “and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo,' ” Ford remarked.

“You can’t f------ remember that?” he quipped.

“No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien responded as he laughed. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films, and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.'”

“I’m sorry,” O’Brien added. “But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people.”

Ford immediately responded: “How come you’re not still on television?” and made O’Brien and his co-hosts Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley laugh.