Kim Kardashian, Dalai Lama and others join new app, Threads

Kim Kardashian, Dalai Lama and other celebrities have recently signed up on new social media platform, Threads.



Threads was launched on July 5, while Buddhist spiritual leader was the first one to sign up to the newly launched platform in its first day reported via Independent.

Khloe Kardashian also posted a photo with the caption, “Oh hi my little threaders”.

Not only Kardashians, Chef Gordon Ramsay also joined Threads and wrote, “Is this where I find the lamb sauce?”

After joining the app, Pop sensation Shakira already gained one million followers, while reality TV star and SKIMS founder has one and a half million.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who signed up the app include Paris Hilton, former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey, American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, rapper Jack Harlow and The Help star Jessica Chastain.

It is reported that the app from Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta consist of text-style format which let users to post updates and join public discourse.

For the unversed, this new app is connected to Instagram, which enable users and verification checks to carry over so that users can make the move to app.

It is believed that the posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes in length.