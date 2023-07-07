K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty come out with ‘Barbie’ OST

The members of Fifty Fifty earlier filed for the suspension of their contracts with the agency

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty have released the OST for the Barbie movie soundtrack, Barbie Dreams featuring Kaliii. It will be a part of the soundtrack for the movie from Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The full soundtrack for the Barbie movie will come out on July 21st featuring big names like Dupa Lipa, Nicki Minaj and more. It was revealed recently through a report that the music video for Barbie Dreams is no longer in the works as the group members are embroiled in a clash with their agency.

Their company ATTRAKT issues a statement saying: “It’s true that at present, we have been unable to film a music video for the ‘Barbie’ OST. Member Aran was sick and had to undergo surgery, and she needed about two months to recover, so we were unable to schedule a shoot for the music video. But then the current situation happened, so it became difficult [for us to film a music video].”

The members earlier filed for the suspension of their contracts with the agency. “Through their legal representative, the four members filed an application for provisional disposition suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts to the Seoul Central District Court on June 19, and the trial is currently underway. This is due to the fact that ATTRAKT violated contract terms and took actions that resulted in the destruction of a relationship based on trust.”