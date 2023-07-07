Ariana Madix to partcipate in 'Dancing With the Stars' season 32

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix will be competing in Dancing With the Stars upcoming 32nd season.

Madix's announced her participation in the show herself during a Good Morning America segment on July 7. Prior to her reality TV career, Madix worked as an actress and appeared in various comedies such as Dads, Anger Management, and The Other Two.

The complete lineup will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 13.

Dancing with the Stars airs on both ABC and Disney Plus during the fall season, however the premiere date for the new season has not yet been revealed.

The hosting duties for the show are handled by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, while the judging panel consists of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Vanderpump Rules, the reality series featuring Madix, airs on Bravo. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and will be returning to ABC for the upcoming season after previously airing on Disney Plus.