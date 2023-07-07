MLB All-Star Week's players party to feature performances by Jack Harlow, Fat Joe

Musicians Jack Harlow and Fat Joe will be headlining the annual Players Party during MLB All-Star Week in Seattle.

The exclusive event, organized by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Lids, and the Topps Company in collaboration with the Major League Baseball Players Association, will take place at the Museum of Pop Culture on July 10, according to Variety.

Besides Jack Harlow and Fat Joe, attendees include Ken Griffey Jr., MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Lids President Bob Durda, Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan, Lids President Bob Durda, and the 2023 MLB All-Stars who are part of the MLBPA.

This highly anticipated event brings together the worlds of baseball, entertainment, and culture. Former editions of the Players Party featured artists such as J Balvin and Travis Scott.

Jack Harlow is expected to perform tracks from his recent album "Jackman," including the popular single "They Don't Love It," while Fat Joe comes fresh off his headlining appearance at the "Days Of Summer" Cruise Fest.