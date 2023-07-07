Tom Cruise pulls off death-defying stunt on moving train for new Mission: Impossible film

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise pulls off a death-defying stunt on a moving train for the new Mission: Impossible film

Renowned Hollywood star Tom Cruise, celebrated for his daring feats in the film industry, has once again stunned the audience with his latest stunt, a fight sequence filmed on the roof of a moving train.

Tom Cruise recently filmed Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in which he was seen fighting on the roof of a train when it was running at 60 miles per hour with his co-star Esai Morales, who is playing the movie's villain.

Variety reports that the behind-the-scenes video confirms that both the stars filmed the scene practically, which means that were present in the person on top of the train when it ran and drove off towards a valley in Norway.

The writer and director of the movie Christopher McQuarrie reveals that they always wanted to do an action sequence on top of the train in terms of a sense of adventure about the movie, reports mid-day.

He added, "We wanted to build upon the previous films and apply that knowledge to something practical and real and bring this train sequence to another level."

'A surplus of trains were available to be wrecked.'

"Not just execution but production of the scene was also extremely difficult,' he added.

Cruise is known for doing stunts for his Mission: Impossible movies. He previously ride a motorbike off a cliff.

The latest Mission Impossible movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be premiered in theatres on July 12.