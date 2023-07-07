Prince William won’t follow THIS centuries-old royal tradition?

King Charles elder son and heir to throne Prince William is expected to ditch centuries-old royal tradition, close to his father’s heart in Scotland.
According to a report by Express UK, Kate Middleton’s husband looks likely to ditch the tradition followed by the men of the Royal Family.
The royal tradition is also loved by King Charles and most recently the monarch wore the traditional Scottish dress during his visit to Kinneil House in Bo'ness to mark a week of celebrations before his second coronation.
King Charles has been pictured wearing the kilt on several occasions, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip.
The publication reported British royal family’s men typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking the centuries-old tradition.
However, heir to throne Prince William is not keen on airing his legs.
The royal tradition dates back to Queen Victoria's reign.
Prince Harry is putting behind his past as an English man to become American
However, the 'Blue Beetle' filmmaker took a pacifying approach
Kate Middleton and Prince William are secure in their relationship
Prince Harry is moving forward with his life in America
Simu Liu revealed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will release after 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty'
Kate Middleton's public appearances drawing way more attention than King Charles III's engagements