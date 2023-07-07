Project K all set to make debut at 'San Diego Comic Con'

'Project K' features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles

Project K will be marking its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con event.

Project K has successfully become the first ever Indian film to be promoted at the Comic-Con event on July 19.

The star cast of the film Deepika, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will be attending the event along with director Nag Ashwin on July 20.

Project K makers dropped a special poster featuring Prabhas to share the exciting news, reports Pinkvilla.

On unlocking this major achievement, National-Award winning director said: "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written.”

“We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

On the other hand, producer Ashwini Dutta also expressed her feeling. She said: "As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey.”

“Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us."