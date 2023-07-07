Tracy Chapman reacts to Luke Combs' cover of 'Fast Car' dominating country music charts

Tracy Chapman conveyed her astonishment and appreciation when Luke Combs' interpretation of her 1988 smash hit 'Fast Car' achieved the top position on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Chapman, the first Black woman as a song's sole writer to achieve this feat since the chart's inception in 1990, is pleased with Combs' success and appreciates the new fans who have embraced the song.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in an exclusive statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs' emotional interpretation of the tale about a woman's struggle to escape poverty and homelessness also secures the second position on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the peak of Chapman's original version in 1988.

While Combs is the first artist to reach number one with "Fast Car," several others, including Khalid, Black Pumas, Justin Bieber, and Sam Smith, have covered the song either on record or in live performances.

"Fast Car" served as the lead single from Chapman's self-titled debut album, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and garnered critical acclaim for addressing social and political issues.

At the 31st annual Grammy Awards, Chapman won three Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Fast Car." The album produced two additional singles, "Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution" and "Baby Can I Hold You," which achieved moderate success on various charts.

While One Bright Future in 2008 was Chapman's last album of original material, the success of Combs' version has reignited interest in her original recording. It is estimated that Combs' rendition has generated at least $500,000 in global publishing royalties, with the majority going to Chapman, who owns both the writers' and publisher's share of the song.