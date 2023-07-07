Billie Eilish unveils 'What was I made for' for Barbie movie soundtrack

Billie Eilish has exciting news for her fans as she announces her collaboration with Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie on the official soundtrack for the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that the song, titled "What Was I Made For?", will be released on July 13. Eilish's excitement was palpable in the handwritten note she shared, featuring the song title alongside a capital B in the iconic Barbie logo font. The caption accompanying the photo was filled with exclamation points, pink emojis, and an enthusiastic "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!"

Eilish expressed her gratitude, saying, "WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB."

Interestingly, the Instagram post followed shortly after a Time magazine article that hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between the "Bad Guy" singer and another undisclosed artist for the movie.



In the interview, Mark Ronson, the Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter involved in the soundtrack, teasingly mentioned Eilish's involvement without explicitly naming her.

Ronson intriguingly stated, "One of the artists is obviously one of the f-cking greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well."

With Billie Eilish's distinctive musical style and the star-studded lineup associated with the Barbie movie, fans can anticipate an extraordinary soundtrack that will leave a lasting impact.