Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seeing a ‘growing chorus of anti-Sussex voices’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are allegedly stumbling through one of their “most professionally bruising chapters”.
These claims and admissions have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to a report by News.com.au, she admitted, “With Harry and Meghan in the midst of one of their most professionally bruising chapters since they decided to have a crack at this career whatsit, what is marked is the growing chorus of anti-Sussex voices – and the silence coming from the big names formerly associated with them.”
“(Turns out the Sussexes are as adept at coming up with and executing great content as Prince Andrew was at choosing his friends. Will they be Duke and Duchess of One Hit Wonders?)”
Before concluding she also admitted, “If there had ever been a time that one might hope to hear from a few famous Sussex allies it is in the last week, which has seen the rip cord pulled on their Spotify deal, the Wall Street Journal label them as 'flops' and Netflix reportedly 'unlikely to renew' their contract.”
