Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ is out now

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced that her much-anticipated “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album, a re-record of her 2010 album, is out now.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the Bad Blood singer said, “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.
“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation.”
She further said, “For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now.”
Taylor Swift’s the Speak Now re-release comes amid her record-breaking “Eras Tour.”
