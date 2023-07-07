Brad Pitt teases new F1 movie as he gets behind the wheels

Brad Pitt, a major fan of F1, was recently seen at the British Grand Prix shooting of his new Formula One movie on Thursday.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the film was produced with an F1 collaboration and was filmed on the racing track.
The report added the Oscar winner is playing the character of a retired driver, Sonny Hayes, who wears his glove back to train an upcoming driver, played by Damson Idris.
Some fans approached Pitt as he was walking around the racing stadium. On the other hand, the 31-year-old was enroute to hit the tracks as he was heading to the paddock.
Apple Studios are bankrolling the movie, which roped in the Top Gun: 2 creative team, including the filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, screenwriter Ehren Kruger, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
The studio remained tight-lipped, as far as the title is concerned.
But a clue was picked up when the ESPN F1 account shared a now-deleted tweet suggesting the name Apex.
On Twitter, the Formula One Twitter account posted a picture of the APXGP car, which will be racing in the movie.
The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, focuses on the pivotal period of 1976 to 1977
She made appearances on numerous TV shows over the years
Eva Mendes shares glimpse of busy Summer routine of her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters
Billie Eilish joins the Barbie movie soundtrack, unveiling an emotional new song for fans to anticipate
Cardi B turns heads at Paris Fashion Week with her busty green dress and playful hood
Billie and the Tribes frontman Johnny began dating in 2016