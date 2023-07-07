Ryan Gosling earns wife Eva Mendes appreciation again

Ryan Gosling is receiving laurels for his portrayal of Ken before the Barbie release. The latest or recurring admirer of him is his wife: Eva Mendes.
The Ghost Rider star took to Instagram by quoting a recent interview with Greta Gerwig where she gushed over the 42-year-old, saying, "It's some combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA."
The 49-year-old doubles down on the tribute, writing, "One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG."
In May, Mendes sported a shirt featuring the hubby's Ken on it, "Kenergy."
Mendes also appeared on The Talk last year, where she dished on Gosling's first image released of the famed character.
"First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahh,' but it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels," she continued.
"But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything."
