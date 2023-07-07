Russian fighter jets harass American drones in Syria for second consecutive day

Tensions rise as Russian fighter jets continue to harass American drones in Syria. US Air Force

Russian fighter jets have once again engaged in provocative actions, harassing American military drones flying over eastern Syria for the second consecutive day, according to Pentagon officials.

The incidents involved the dropping of parachute-borne flares in the flight path of the drones, endangering their safety. The US military has strongly condemned these acts, labeling them "unsafe and unprofessional," and has called on Russia to cease this risky behaviour immediately.



"These events represent another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the safety of both Coalition and Russian forces," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich.

"We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behaviour and adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS."



The incidents occurred while an MQ-9 Reaper drone was carrying out a mission against ISIS targets in Syria. Russian fighter jets approached the drone and dropped flares in an apparent attempt to hit it, forcing the drone to take evasive manoeuvre to avoid a potential collision. Video footage captured by the drone's camera shows the Russian Su-35 fighter jets positioning themselves in front of the drone before releasing the flares.

The Russian military's actions in Syria have increasingly violated established deconfliction protocols, including flying too close to US military bases and failing to communicate through the deconfliction line. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of all aircraft operating in the region and the potential for unintended escalations.

"We call on the Russian forces to cease this type of reckless behaviour and to behave like professional airmen," said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's top spokesman.

The tensions between Russia and the United States in Syria have been ongoing, with both countries pursuing different objectives in the region. The US is part of the international coalition fighting against ISIS, while Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The presence of both forces has necessitated the use of a deconfliction hotline to avoid accidental clashes.

Safety concerns arising from these unsafe and unprofessional interactions between aircraft are legitimate, as highlighted by a previous incident in which a Russian fighter collided with a US drone, causing it to crash into the Black Sea.

The escalating friction between Russia and the United States in Middle East airspace raises significant concerns and underscores the need for restraint and adherence to established protocols. Both sides must prioritise the safety of all military personnel involved and work towards de-escalation in order to maintain stability in the region.