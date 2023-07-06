K-pop girl group Le Sserafim discuss reason for their success

For Sakura, Le Sserafim's strong connection and ability to communicate with each other help them do well

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim sat down for an interview with Nylon Manila where they discussed the reason behind their success. They are currently promoting their latest comeback, including the title track Unforgiven and their B-side Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife.

For the youngest member, Eunchae, it is the teamwork and coordination of the older members. “[Our] strong teamwork and dedication.”

For veteran idol Sakura, their strong connection and ability to communicate with each other effectively help them do well. “Despite our unique personalities and styles, we’ve developed a strong bond by actively listening to each other, collaborating on creative decisions, and embracing constructive feedback from each other.”

Kazuha, who was trained as a ballerina before she chose to become an idol, said that their effort shows because they spend so much time practising. “Spending time rehearsing our music and synchronizing our moves creates a sense of unity and togetherness.”

For the group leader, Chaewon, their fans are what motivate them to do better each time. “Their passion drives us to grow, evolve, and reach new heights. We can’t wait to share even more music and special moments with them.”

