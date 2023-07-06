Fifty Fifty’s company gives response to ‘Barbie’ song being cancelled

K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s agency ATTRAKT has released a statement responding to rumours of the cancellation of their song for the Barbie movie soundtrack. It was announced in May that they will be releasing the song Barbie Dreams for the film.
“It’s true that at present, we have been unable to film a music video for the ‘Barbie’ OST. Member Aran was sick and had to undergo surgery, and she needed about two months to recover, so we were unable to schedule a shoot for the music video. But then the current situation happened, so it became difficult [for us to film a music video].”
The agency as well as the group are currently embroiled in a dispute as the members have filed for the elimination of their exclusive contracts as their legal representative claimed the agency had not followed through on many of their terms.
Meanwhile, ATTRAKT has claimed that a third party, Warner Music Korea, has been trying to buy out the members due to their unprecedented success and that they’re attempting to persuade them to terminate their contracts.
She made appearances on numerous TV shows over the years
Eva Mendes shares glimpse of busy Summer routine of her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters
Billie Eilish joins the Barbie movie soundtrack, unveiling an emotional new song for fans to anticipate
Cardi B turns heads at Paris Fashion Week with her busty green dress and playful hood
Billie and the Tribes frontman Johnny began dating in 2016
Kim Kardashian talks to Kourtney Kardashian over their ongoing feud regarding the Dolce & Gabbana drama