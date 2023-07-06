'Journey' guitarist George Tickner dies at 76 (Getty Images)

George Tickner, the original rhythm guitarist and founding member of the renowned band Journey, has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

This heartbreaking news was confirmed by Neal Schon, another founding member and guitarist of Journey, through a heartfelt post on Facebook.

He wrote, "Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

Neal Schon took to Facebook with the sad news (Picture: Neal Schon/Facebook)

"Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely."

Lean also expressed his support for Tickner's family and shared condolences with all past and present band members.

He said that the news is heartbreaking and added, "I think we need to do a group hug, JJ's".

The rock band Journey was formed in 1973 in San Francisco and has produced several hits including Any Way You Want It and Don't Stop Believin'.

Tickner played a major role in the band's success as the original bass guitarist.

Tickner was a member of the psychedelic rock band Frumios Bandersnatch before joining Journey.

Heartbroken friends and fans have flooded the comment section with their condolences and respects.

One wrote, "Oh no, I am truly sorry to hear this news." Another one thanked Tickner for the great music.

Journey embarked on their Freedom Tour around the US at the start of this year, which is also featuring Toto.