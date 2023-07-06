Kate Middleton sets a new record

The Princess of Wales is the most photographed woman in the world at the moment, claimed a royal commentator.

Kate Middleton has as many as 181,167 images on Getty Images alone, said Emilie HRH while showering praises on the future Queen consort.

Getty Images is an American visual media company and supplier of stock images, editorial photography, video, and music for business and consumers, with a library of over 477 million assets.



Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the British throne. The couple was given the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

The Queen died at the age of 95 in September.

Kate and William previously held the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They are seen as one of the favorite royal couples who are admired by millions of fans and monarchists for their dedication to the institution of monarchy.

The couple have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.