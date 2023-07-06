Molly Gordon reveals behind-the-scenes details of 'The Bear' season 2

The Bear season 2 star, Molly Gordon, who portrayed Claire recently discussed her experience working on the show and her collaboration with Jeremy Allen White.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gordon revealed that originally, the voicemail scene where Claire expresses her love for Carm was not intended to be included in the season finale.

However, as she joined the season and discussed the storyline with showrunner Chris and Jeremy, they decided to make the scene more impactful and added it to the episode.

"When I first read episode 10 [the finale], the voicemail was never going to be in it. As I joined the season, Chris and Jeremy and I were talking through things. Jeremy and I had a connection — he’s such a wonderful person and so available as an actor and a beautiful scene partner — and what I think happened is that Chris wanted to make that part more meaningful and add more to the episode."

Gordon shared that it was heartbreaking for her to act in the subsequent walk-in scene, knowing that Jeremy's character hadn't heard the voicemail yet and would listen to it while trapped in the restaurant refrigerator.

As for the potential return of Molly Gordon's character, Claire, in The Bear season 3, it remains uncertain since the show has not been officially renewed.