Mad Men star Christina Hendricks shows off drastic weight loss and her new look

Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks' new look is a motivating factor to help you lose weight as she showed off her new look on social media.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram in a stunning black dress with puffy short sleeves and a busty neckline; and she accessorised the look with gold statement earrings.

Despite her glamorous outfit, fans couldn't help but notice Christina's new figure which has dramatically slimmed down from her former appearance in the AMC show.

"Dang that’s some weight loss," one wrote, while another added: "You’re losing too much weight."

A third commented: "Please no more weight loss, the curves", and a fourth chimed in, typing: "Girl, you don't have to. You're beautiful."

Meanwhile, the majority of Christina's fans gushed over her new look.

"Those earrings nice dress, you look awesome as usual!! [sic]" one added to the comments section, as a second wrote: "You are looking beautiful, Christina."

Christina's debut comes after her Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got engaged after two years of dating.