Andrew Ridgeley reveals the difficulties George Michael faced grappling with his sexuality (ITV/Ken McKay)

Musician Andrew Ridgeley has shared his personal insight into how George Michael battled after coming out publicly about his sexual orientation.

In an interview with People magazine, the 60-year-old singer revealed that he met her girlfriend Shirlie who also happened to be best friend of George, before his 18th birthday. "George, Shirlie, and I did everything together for two or three years," he added.

While recalling the incident of George coming out, Ridgeley said, "George's journey and mine were inseparable."



He said that the news of George coming out was revealed in Ibiza when the latter came to him in the hotel room.

The English musician says that it was a little surprising for him.

Ridgeley says that he was more fearful about telling the world than George. George got public about his sexuality on live television in 1998.

He revealed that George thought he'll just come out and say it and Ridgeley thought Geoge going out wasn't going to change anything for him.

"The music is still great and once the initial sort of hullabaloo is over, then it'll probably be just that," Ridgeley thought about George getting out and revealing his sexuality.

Ridgeley says that it was quite surprising and difficult to see Michael grapple with his sexuality.

George's decision not to make his sexuality (Bisexuality) public at that time, cost him personally.

According to the Last Christmas singer, George's delayed coming out announcement created several problems that were not resolved until he died in 2016.

A new Netflix documentary on the duo, WHAM!, was released Wednesday and is available to stream now.