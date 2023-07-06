Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking straight at a ‘week from hell’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly coming to terms with life, and finding it to be akin to a ‘week from hell’.
The converastion arose once Mr Wootton spoke to Mr Bower about the ‘week from hell’ and went as far as to ask, “what now” for the Sussexes.
To this Mr Bower responded by saying, “Well I’m told its been the week from hell for the Sussexes in Monticito and that they really can’t decide what they’re going to do.”
But “on the other hand in Clarance House London, there is a feeling that they’re finally getting a taste of their own medicine which is poision.”
All these revelations have come in response to accusations by Spotify execs who branded the duo ‘f****** grifters’ at one point, and some went as far as to question whether they’ll ‘ever get back on their feet’.
The Princess of Wales has become the most photographed woman in the world
The tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey
Both Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck have refused to comment on their relationship status
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly want ‘hundreds of millions of dollars strewn in their princely path’
Danniella Westbrook shared a quote about "changing"
Molly Gordon reveals behind-the-scenes details of 'The Bear' season 2