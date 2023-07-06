Kim Kardashian opens up on raising her kids without Kanye West: ‘It kills me’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian got candid on having a hard time telling her kids about her situation with her ex-husband and their father, Kanye West, while dishing on her experience of raising kids without him.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV megastar detailed her struggles with her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm after parting ways from the rapper, who now goes by Ye.

After sharing how overwhelmed she was when the Praise God hitmaker was spreading hate against Jews with his anti-Semitic comments, Kim talked about her parenting issues.

“I love my life with my babies,” the Skims founder said in a confessional. “This week in particular has been so hard. Obviously, there's just times in life when things get really hectic and I think you just have to tune it all out and realize that being a mom and being really present is the most important thing.”

Admitting she is “in the trenches," Kim said, "I am the one doing all the daily stuff all the time. I do the morning routine, I do the night routine, it's like a pit stop with race cars.”

“It's like, 'Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, do your hair, do your hair, do your hair, do your hair, like changing tires really quickly,” she shared before adding how she is trying to protect her kids and hide what their father is doing publically.

“I am just in protection mode of my kids and just try to hide everything,” Kim continued. “It's just hard for me to figure out like if they don't know anything, why wouldn't dad come over for dinner?”

“Why isn't dad at my things? That kills me. It's the one thing that gives me anxiety, because then I'm embarrassed if people are going to say something at a game or a function.

“Is it safe? Is it dangerous? I just don't know what to do. I've been managing it the best way I know how, because I want my kids to see a healthy dad, you know, it's just a lot. So I take it day by day,” Kim said.



