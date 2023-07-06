Voice actor for Disney’s classic ‘Mulan’ Coco Lee dies at age 48

Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter, sadly passed away at the age of 48.

Lee was best known for lending her voice to Disney’s 1998 classic Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of the movie. She also sung the Mandarin version of the theme song, Reflection.

Lee’s sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a statement on Facebook and Instagram that Coco had attempted suicide at home on Sunday. She was in a coma since that point, and died on Wednesday at Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital.

“With great sadness, we are here [to] break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years, but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months,” the sisters said. “Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

“Coco is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” the sisters said.

Her career spanned for over 30 years which also saw her star in three films, including Lee Xin’s Master of Everything and No Tobacco.

Lee was a well-known pop star in Asia, as she enjoyed career highs in the 1990's and early 2000's. She signed with Sony Music Entertainment in 1996, and her debut album Coco Lee became the best-selling album that year in Asia, per Reuters.

Lee was married to Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, former chief executive of Li & Fung. She was a stepmother to her husband’s two daughters, but did not have biological children herself.