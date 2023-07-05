Belinda Carlisle reflects on facing ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle has recently reflected on facing ageism in the music industry.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Belinda revealed how it’s like to be an older singer and explained her 30-year hiatus.

“I'm an older singer now and I have to really do a lot of prep,” said the 64-year-old.

The musician continued, “It used to be that I took my voice for granted and I don't at all anymore.”

“I'm just really lucky that I'm still out there doing it, but I have to take care,” remarked the singer.

The musician explained, “I mean, when I'm on the road, I travel with three humidifiers, and I have all these rituals that I do just to keep my voice healthy when I'm working.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress revealed that ageism had influenced her decision in taking a break from her music career.

“I was dropped by my record company when I turned 40 and singing was the only thing I really knew how to do,” she disclosed.

Belinda recalled, “Of course I was mortified and panicking. But then I thought, ‘Well, who am I?’ It began like the most interesting part of my life — I'd always been defined by what I do, so I knew that there was more to that.”

Talking about her journey, the singer added, “What I thought at first was a disaster ended up being a huge gift.”

Meanwhile, Belinda returned to American pop music and released new EP titled Kismet on May 12.