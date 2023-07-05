Vanessa Feltz ready for a fresh start after 16-year engagement ends in cheating scandal

After a devastating breakup with her fiance Ben Ofoedu, TV star Vanessa Feltz expressed her readiness to move on.
She is prepared to get past the split and allow herself to be vulnerable to love once more.
She and Ben Ofoedu were engaged for more than sixteen years.
The star of This Morning ended her relationship with Singer Ben at Christmas after discovering that the latter had cheated on her multiple times throughout the duration of their relationship.
Mirror reports that the 61-year-old beloved TV star was seen consulting with relationship experts to help her find a trusting relationship.
As part of the series Celebs Go Dating, she recently headed on her first date in 17 years with a first possible match.
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson has praised the brave step by Vanessa for going on a date. She said, "Vanessa is finally ready to move on from her devastating split with Ben.
"She really does want to find love again. We were delighted to know that she wanted to be on the show," said Anna.
In a conversation with Daily Star, Anna told, "I think viewers are going to be intrigued as she unpacks the devastating heartbreak she's been through."
Vanessa described her first date after the split as terrifying because she carried mixed feelings while embarking on a journey to find love again after nearly two decades.
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt celebrate fourth of July in cozy attire at home
Andrew also claims the singer tried to meet him
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media