Music icon Jennifer Lopez defends new alcohol brand launch

Hollywood sensation Jennifer Lopez found herself under severe criticism when she decided to launch her very own alcohol brand, despite claiming for years that she don't drink.

In response to the backlash, she has defended her choice to venture into the world of liquor.

The music icon's brand name is Delola.

Lopez shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she was seen driving to a liquor store and picking up alcohol from her brand.

The video shows her talking on the phone while someone else driving the car. She was describing the drinks before going into a store and picking up some bottles.

Metro reports that the video wasn't taken well by fans, who immediately flooded the comment section with criticism of her for launching an alcohol brand after saying that she didn't drink and her husband Ben Affleck's documented struggles with Alcohol.



One of the netizens alleged that the video was staged as according to the person, Lopez wouldn't risk going into the store by herself without security.

Jennifer answered her fans in the video saying that it was true for many years that she didn't drink.

"But in the last ’10 or 15 years I have been having the occasional cocktail, I do enjoy it," she told.

She insisted that "I do drink responsibly. I don't drink to get s*** faced, I drink to be social but always responsibly."