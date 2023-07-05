Cate Blanchett desires recognition in her home country, Australia

Actress Cate Blanchett expresses her disappointment over the lack of celebration and recognition for the acting craft in Australia, in contrast to the acclaim it receives in the UK and USA.

According to Aceshowbix.com, the renowned Hollywood star predominantly resides in Britain and America, where she feels her profession is better appreciated.

However, when in her home country of Australia, she finds herself continually having to justify and defend her acting career to others.

Mid-day reports that the actress hates telling strangers about her profession.

"The worst thing for us as an actor in Australia is getting in the back of the cab and a cabbie asking 'What do you do?' because you think, "Oh God ...," she said.

Blanchett says that artists have to constantly fight for space and justify their profession in Australia.

She added, "Our culture is celebrated overseas but we don't often do it internally."

The actress revealed that promoting homegrown stories was a priority for her.

Her latest movie 'The New Boy' follows an indigenous boy with superpowers set in outback Australia during World War II.

She said that to be celebrated in her home country was extremely important to her.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress made headlines earlier by dancing on stage to the song 'The Girl is Crying in Her Latte' at Glastonbury.

She revealed that the performance was impromptu and she didn't have the idea that it would go viral.

On a question regarding the footage taking the internet by storm, she said, "Oh, Did it? Well, that's exciting."