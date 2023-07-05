Kate Middleton, Prince William’s friend Roger Federer honoured at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s friend Roger Federer was honoured at Wimbledon as the eight-time champion returned to the scene of his some of his greatest triumphs Tuesday.
The Centre Court crowd gave the Swiss great a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box.
Kate Middleton also attended the event. She was one of the notable spectators who stood and applauded the tennis star.
Later, Kate turned to Twitter and shared stunning photos including with Roger from Wimbledon.
She said, “And how good to see the Ball Boys and Girls putting their skills into action @RogerFederer?”
Meanwhile, talking to CNN, Roger Federer said “It feels OK now. Last year was hard, because I was still trying to play but struggling with my knee so bad."
"Last year was the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court. I remember saying on court that I hope to see you next year. I truly meant that.
"Funny enough, I don´t miss so much being out on court anymore just because I know the body couldn´t do it."
