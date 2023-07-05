Prince William ‘couldn’t eat or sleep’ due to Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah reportedly left Prince William feeling like he ‘couldn’t eat for a week’.
The editor for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, brought these claims and admissions to light.
She shared everything during an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News.
She started the converastion off by saying, “What I find quite surprising, and I've heard this for a long time now from many different sources, is that in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry.”
“He was not eating, and he became - not reclusive - but he definitely was hiding away. He went to a Royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits basically.”
“And what Kate was doing was standing by her man” at that time.
“Kate was like: 'I've got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He's being destroyed by this,' and that probably made her quite steely even though she has this reputation for being shy.”
“But when it comes to protecting her husband, she's going to step in and protect him.”
