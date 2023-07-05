Prince Harry ‘desperately needs pals’ before Hollywood ‘swallows him up’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry ‘desperately needs more friends’ before he ends up being swallowed whole by Hollywood.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward.

She warns Prince Harry is in ‘desperate need’ of some close friends because otherwise he’ll wind up being ‘swallowed up by Tinseltown”.

These admissions have come in response to the news of the wedding of Jack Mann which Prince Harry ended up missing.

For those unversed with the bond between Harry and Jack, the duke reportedly wanted his pal to be his best man during his wedding instead of Prince William.

“They used to be part of a gang of super eligible young men,” Ms Seward even noted.

“They looked out for each other, socialised together, and went to each other’s stag do’s and weddings. Until now that is.”

After Iraq and Afghanistan, “Jack found a soulmate in Harry and they remained mates ever since.”

Jack married Isabella Clark, an osteopath, in Sutton, Suffolk at St. Peter's Church.

While Ms Seward admits, “It is a long trip from LA to Suffolk but Harry could have managed even if he left Meghan at home.”

“He could easily afford the First-Class air fare if he didn’t fancy shelling out for the private jet’s he has developed a taste for.”

So “it is not a good sign” she chimed in to say before adding, “Everyone needs friends and unless Harry wants to get swallowed by tinsel town’s fantasy life, he needs them more than ever.”