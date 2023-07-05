Meghan Markle urged to 'rethink' her brand after Spotify failure

Meghan Markle played her card wrong after Megxit, notes expert.
The Duchess of Sussex who signed multi-million dollar deals with various streaming sites did not calculate her content strategy well.
Closer magazine notes how various errors with their productions could cause the mother-of-two to 'rethink' her personal brand.
The outlet adds that the couple 'may have given away too much, too soon,' as they lose more support.
Meanwhile, expert Sir Trevor Phillips told former GMB presenter Piers Morgan that Meghan lost her partnership with Spotify over her inability to create quality content.
He said: "Turns out [Meghan] was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something".
This comes as Meghan and Prince Harry lose their deal with Spotify with a potential termination of Netflix partnership.
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt celebrate fourth of July in cozy attire at home
Andrew also claims the singer tried to meet him
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media