Only verified users can access TweetDeck, announces company

This representational picture shows a person using Twitter on a smartphone. — AFP/File

The social media giant has announced that Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck

Tech tycoon Elon Musk reportedly made changes to Twitter again on Monday by only allowing verified users to use TweetDeck.



According to the social media company, users will soon need to be verified in order to access the platform, and the modification will go into effect after 30 days.

The social media giant announced new changes on Twitter. However, it was not clear whether Twitter would charge customers for both the new and old TweetDeck versions.

Requests for comments from Twitter were not immediately answered.

A revenue boost for Twitter, which has struggled to maintain advertising revenue under the control of billionaire Elon Musk, could result from charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organisations to easily monitor content.

The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation."

His announcement sparked a fierce backlash from users on Twitter, and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Individuals must pay $8 per month to verify their accounts, while organisations are required to pay $1,000 per month.

